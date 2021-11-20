Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud was near perfect in the first half as he tosses for 393 yards and six touchdowns. (2:07)

The highly anticipated matchup between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State was anything but competitive.

The Buckeyes dominated from the beginning and cruised to a 56-7 win over a Big Ten rival. They also made another statement for the College Football Playoff committee, routing a team that was in the panel's initial top-four ranking. Ohio State's offense put on a show that featured a career performance by QB CJ Stroud, who completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns, most of that coming in the first half.

Stroud tied the record for most touchdowns by a Buckeye quarterback in a game, joining Justin Fields (2020), Dwayne Haskins (twice in 2018), J.T. Barrett (2014, 2016) and Kenny Guiton (2013), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

OSU receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxson Smith-Njigba eclipsed 100 yards each and combined for five scores against the shaky Spartans defense.

The Buckeyes' big day caught the attention of former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and Ohio State alumnus Cris Carter. The former OSU receiver proclaimed his school "Wr U" after Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba's electrifying day.

6TDs 400yds 2 incompletions in the first half Lolol 😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 20, 2021

Ohio State accumulated 206 yards on the ground, but it wasn't only the offense that produced. The defense held Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III to 25 yards rushing. Sports figures reacting to the convincing victory included LeBron James, Ezekiel Elliott and more from the Buckeyes faithful:

Can somebody check in on my brother @Money23Green please! Haven't heard from him today. 🤣🤣🤣. #GoBuckeyes🌰 OH...... @OhioStateFB — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2021

Too Easy — Justin Fields (@justnfields) November 20, 2021

My Buckeyes turning up today ! — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) November 20, 2021

Somebody throw the towel and stop this fight #OSUvsMSU — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 20, 2021

This OL lead by @NicholasPetit & @ParisJohnsonJr is dominating! HUGE part of CJ's monster game and season! Best group in the country! BY FAR!! — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) November 20, 2021