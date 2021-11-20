        <
        >

          LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes, Ezekiel Elliott and more react to Ohio State Buckeyes' blowout of Michigan State Spartans

          C.J. Stroud lights up for 6 first-half TDs for Ohio State (2:07)

          Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud was near perfect in the first half as he tosses for 393 yards and six touchdowns. (2:07)

          5:23 PM ET
          • William E. Ricks

          The highly anticipated matchup between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State was anything but competitive.

          The Buckeyes dominated from the beginning and cruised to a 56-7 win over a Big Ten rival. They also made another statement for the College Football Playoff committee, routing a team that was in the panel's initial top-four ranking. Ohio State's offense put on a show that featured a career performance by QB CJ Stroud, who completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns, most of that coming in the first half.

          Stroud tied the record for most touchdowns by a Buckeye quarterback in a game, joining Justin Fields (2020), Dwayne Haskins (twice in 2018), J.T. Barrett (2014, 2016) and Kenny Guiton (2013), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

          OSU receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxson Smith-Njigba eclipsed 100 yards each and combined for five scores against the shaky Spartans defense.

          The Buckeyes' big day caught the attention of former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and Ohio State alumnus Cris Carter. The former OSU receiver proclaimed his school "Wr U" after Olave, Wilson and Smith-Njigba's electrifying day.

          Ohio State accumulated 206 yards on the ground, but it wasn't only the offense that produced. The defense held Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III to 25 yards rushing. Sports figures reacting to the convincing victory included LeBron James, Ezekiel Elliott and more from the Buckeyes faithful: