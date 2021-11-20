        <
          Lenoir-Rhyne University linebacker Omari Alexander killed in Hickory, North Carolina

          4:41 PM ET
          • Kyle BonaguraESPN Staff Writer
          Omari Alexander, a sophomore linebacker for Lenoir-Rhyne University, was killed in Hickory, North Carolina, the school announced Saturday.

          Alexander was found in the driver's seat of a car outside an apartment complex, the victim of multiple gunshot wounds, according to WCCB. Police responded to reports of shots fired at roughly 1 a.m., and Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene, the TV station reported.

          Alexander is from Charlotte and attended Mallard Creek High.

          A message left with the Hickory police department was not immediately returned.