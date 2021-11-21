The 2021 college football season has been full of surprises, and Week 11 continued that trend as many games caused a lot of discussions.

No. 4 Ohio State dominated No. 7 Michigan State, No. 5 Cincinnati continued its undefeated campaign with a win over SMU, and Nebraska suffered more heartbreak against No. 15 Wisconsin. The action on the field provided entertainment for viewers, but the trolls on the internet added to it with their timely commentary.

Nobody held back their playful jabs, and there was quite a bit of roasting after the game.

Here are some of the best trolls from this weekend in college football.

The Bearcats moved to 11-0 today after handling the Mustangs at home thanks to a three-touchdown game from quarterback Desmond Ridder. The team's social media squad provided a southern-inspired celebration at SMU's expense postgame.

YEEEEEE HAW 🤠@GoBearcatsFB opened up a 48-0 lead on its way to a Senior Day romp, holding the nation's #6 offense to 199 yards and 14 points. pic.twitter.com/chPHQQew8W — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) November 21, 2021

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers looked like the dominant team from yesteryear, winning against Wake Forest, a top-10 team. The Clemson defense hounded Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman so much that the Tigers' social media team couldn't keep up.

How many sacks do we have today? We've lost count. pic.twitter.com/uDTHcIEGCt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 20, 2021

Clemson finished the game with seven sacks, and a Swinney GIF perfectly summed up the day for his club.

West Virginia eliminated the Texas Longhorns from bowl consideration in what has been an underwhelming first season under Steve Sarkisian. Mountaineers receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton flexed with the infamous "Horns Down" picture of former WVU player David Sills V on Twitter, which got a co-sign from Sills himself.

You the 🐐 https://t.co/uhFBuGfv14 — David Sills V (@dsv) November 20, 2021

The biggest game of the early afternoon schedule featured the Spartans traveling to Ohio to face the Buckeyes. Michigan State kept up this season's comic book cover tradition ahead of the game, foreshadowing a stranglehold against their Big Ten rival.

The comic didn't represent the contest, as the Buckeyes rolled to a 56-7 win, establishing a 49-0 lead by the half. The team's Twitter account summarized the first two quarters succinctly.

We have scored a lot and they have not. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/hWtN2udBzM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 20, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers forward and loyal Buckeyes fan LeBron James tagged Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, a Michigan State alum, on Twitter after the damage was done.