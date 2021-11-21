Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon and Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson were both knocked out of the Bears' 20-10 victory on Saturday with leg injuries.

Bohanon, who injured his right leg after an 11-yard run with 2:51 remaining in the second quarter, reappeared on the sideline in street clothes during the third quarter. Thompson, a senior, suffered an injury to his left leg late in the fourth quarter and had to be carted off the field in his last home game as a Wildcat.

Redshirt freshman Blake Shapen took over for Bohanon, who was 9-of-14 for 76 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury. Bohanon also had 18 yards rushing.

Shapen had appeared in two games and thrown just three passes prior to Saturday's game, completing all three for 25 yards. He was a four-star recruit and the No. 22 quarterback overall in the class of 2020. He finished the game 16-of-21 passing for 137 yards.

Coming into the game, Bohanon had thrown for 2,089 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 64.3 completion percentage. He also had 283 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns.

Kansas State entered Saturday's matchup at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on a four-game winning streak.