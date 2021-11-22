UMass is set to hire Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown as its next coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

An announcement is expected in the next few days. Brown, in his first season at Arizona under coach Jedd Fisch, is expected to coach in the Wildcats' season finale Saturday at Arizona State before transitioning into his new role.

Brown, 66, is set to begin his second stint as UMass coach. He went 43-19 from 2004 to 2008 -- the winningest five-year period in team history -- while UMass competed in the FCS. Brown also served as head coach at Northeastern and Plymouth State. The Spencer, Massachusetts, native was UMass' defensive coordinator in 1998 and 1999.

After the 2008 season, Brown began serving as defensive coordinator for five FBS programs, including Michigan from 2016 to 2020. In 2016, he was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top FBS assistant coach.

Yahoo first reported UMass' expected hire of Brown.