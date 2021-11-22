LSU All-American cornerback Eli Ricks plans to enter the transfer portal, a source told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Ricks had season-ending surgery to repair a shoulder injury in October.

Less than a week after word of Ricks' surgery was made public, LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron announced that they would be parting ways at the end of the season.

Ricks, a Florida native, joined a program that was coming off an undefeated season and a national championship. But during his time in Baton Rouge, the Tigers have gone 10-11. A loss on Saturday to No. 16 Texas A&M would mean the team will fail to reach bowl eligibility.

A former top-50 prospect, Ricks was one of LSU's few bright spots in 2020. Despite the team finishing a disappointing 5-5, Ricks emerged as one of the best young cornerbacks in the country, intercepting four passes and earning third-team All-America honors from The Associated Press. He was also named to the freshman All-SEC team.