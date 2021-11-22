ESPN 300 athlete Isaiah Bond decommitted from Florida on Monday, giving the Gators five decommitments since Oct. 20 and two since Dan Mullen was fired on Sunday.

It's no secret that this class was not up to the typical level of what Florida has recruited in the past. The Gators had the No. 23-ranked class overall and the eighth-best class in the SEC in the October rankings.

That ranking is likely to take a tumble after Bond decommitted. Bond, the No. 108-ranked recruit, is a 6-foot, 180-pound prospect out of Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

This wasn't a last-second decision for Bond, though, as he visited Alabama this past weekend and had been looking around. Bond and four-star defensive back Jamarrien Burt are thus far the only two decommitments for Florida since Mullen was fired, but they have added on to a list that has started to pile up.

Over the past month, Florida's decommitments include ESPN 300 linebacker Shemar James (the No. 115 recruit), ESPN 300 corner Julian Humphrey (No. 177) and tight end CJ Hawkins.

The class is now down to just five ESPN 300 commitments, with wide receivers Chandler Smith and Jayden Gibson, quarterback Nick Evers, running back Terrance Gibbs and offensive lineman Tony Livingston. Gibson tweeted on Monday that he is staying committed to Florida but that his recruitment is open to other schools.

The program now has 11 total commitments in the class with roughly three weeks until early signing day on Dec. 15.