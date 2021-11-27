Luke Fickell and multiple Cincinnati players celebrate their undefeated regular season by doing pullups in the locker room. (0:27)

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- Rivalry Week! That's right. It's the last week of the regular season, and we've got rivalry games all over the place, which always puts an exclamation point on the season. Can Jim Harbaugh finally beat Ohio State? Can Oklahoma State take another step toward the College Football Playoff by taking down the Sooners?

Game of the moment: No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan (Saturday, noon ET, Fox)

There's a recipe for beating every team. Granted, for some it's basically "Butter the bread, place in skillet, put cheese on each slice," and for others it's the most complicated dessert in "Mary Berry's Baking Bible." But a recipe exists all the same.

We explored the Beating Georgia recipe a couple of weeks ago, and since Ohio State's domination of Michigan State last week made the Buckeyes feel inevitable -- and since most recent OSU-Michigan games have left us with the same feeling -- it's time to do the same for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has obviously rounded into form. Head coach Ryan Day shuffled defensive playcalling responsibilities after a Week 2 loss to Oregon, and the Buckeyes have allowed just 15.4 points per game over their past eight contests. Meanwhile, their offense has easily been the best in FBS. When the receiver trio of Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave is dialed in, you're left with choices like "I don't know, maybe try to force them to run the ball?" Then you remember that TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams average 7.4 yards per carry. Read more from Bill Connelly's Week 13 preview (ESPN+).

GameDay antics

Desmond Howard received a warm welcome at the Michigan hockey game.

And Lee Corso's pick is ...

play 0:45 Corso's Pick: Ohio State vs. Michigan Lee Corso makes his headgear pick for the Big Ten rivalry matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan.

Best of Rivalry Week

Note to referees: Don't do this.

The New Mexico fans didn't like that the ref said New Mexico State 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZAFX4M1Z4j — Action Network Colleges (@ActionColleges) November 26, 2021

Field stormings are all the rage this year. But Friday night brought out something we're not sure we've seen before. Rushing the field as the road team. That's what Washington State did after routing rival Washington 40-13 in the Apple Cup. Hope the Huskies don't get fined for this one.

WASHINGTON STATE RUSHED WASHINGTON'S FIELD 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AyJRzWGrqT — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2021

Ohio State is always going the extra Xile whenever it faces Xichigan.

And yes, the Buckeyes are Xaking sure they're having some fun.

This is the best, or the worst, depending on whether you're an Army or a Navy fan.

This doesn't bode well for their military careers. Probably won't even pass land nav at assessment. Thoughts and prayers for soldiers who get these Cherry LTs



Army cadets nab wrong goat in Navy mascot raid https://t.co/IpRAOuPfMk — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) November 24, 2021

It's all fun and games

Arkansas got back on its top-level trolling, and had some fun with the win over Missouri.

Who you pic.twitter.com/yvF74kQ7nc — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 26, 2021

She said yes

During the biggest game of the year, one Michigan fan took a bigger chance than going for it on fourth down. And she said yes!

We have a proposal on the field before the game pic.twitter.com/ZGOuYpP5f0 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 27, 2021

NIL deal of the week

Josh Paschal, defender of decay, coming to the rescue.

It's been great working with Steckler Pediatric Dentistry (@kykidsdentist) and the kids in the community with their oral health! I am the #DefenderOfDecay! @creativecaddie #ad pic.twitter.com/HT8OGg2Bx2 — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) November 23, 2021

Miami is going with this classic ensemble.

Icey threads this Saturday in Durham 🥶 pic.twitter.com/T9tTOQZ71K — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) November 23, 2021

And here's Cincinnati's uniform.