Kentucky DE Josh Paschal promotes dental hygiene in funniest NIL commercial of the year

Ever since college athletes were allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness in July, we have seen an assortment of ways football players have made money. Some have helped charities, some have done signing events and apparel deals, but none have been as humorous as Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Josh Paschal's latest deal.

Paschal tweeted a video on Tuesday with a video commercial he shot with a local Lexington, Kentucky, pediatric dentist. On the surface, that sounds pretty boring and even painful, but watching the video, the partnership is pure comedy.

It's been great working with Steckler Pediatric Dentistry (@kykidsdentist) and the kids in the community with their oral health! I am the #DefenderOfDecay! @creativecaddie #ad pic.twitter.com/HT8OGg2Bx2 — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) November 23, 2021

In the video, Dr. Danny Steckler of Steckler Pediatric Dentistry says they hired Paschal to help communicate the importance of oral health.

Paschal smacks a sugary beverage out of a child's hand in the opening scene and yells, "Don't be bringing these sugar-coated lies into my house," while wagging his finger in the child's face. He then reaches through a car window to grab sugary snacks out of an unexpecting driver's car who says he isn't even going to the dentist.

The commercial then moves to the lobby of the dentist's office where Paschal is giving a pep talk to parents and their kids about staying off Facebook and TikTok before bedtime and instead focusing on brushing their teeth.

Who knew Kentucky's leader in tackles for loss this season had such acting skills? The commercial closes with Paschal yelling at kids after beating them in a video game, twirling a sign along the street for the dentist and finally filling in for a dental hygienist that suffers cramps while working on a patient.

Paschal has done signing events, launched his own website to sell merchandise and has had another humorous NIL deal in the past. He signed with a local attorney to produce a billboard that reads, "Size matters," while featuring some of the bigger Kentucky football players.

We have seen quite a few NIL deals come through from college football athletes that have created buzz, including Kansas Jayhawks walk-on Jared Casey, who signed a deal with Applebee's after catching the game-winning touchdown against Texas. But we haven't seen many that are creating a buzz quite like Paschal's new commercial.