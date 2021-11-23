Penn State coach James Franklin has agreed to a new 10-year contract to remain coach of the team through the 2031 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Franklin is 67-32 as the Nittany Lions' coach, including 7-4 this season, and will coach his 100th game with the school on Saturday at Michigan State.

He has led Penn State to the Big Ten championship in 2016 and bowl games in seven of his eight seasons, including appearances in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl in 2017 and Cotton Bowl in 2019.

"Penn State's future is bright, and I'm honored to continue to serve as your head football coach," Franklin said in a statement. "Nine weeks ago, the administration approached me about making a long-term investment in our football program. This prompted numerous conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State. What's most evident from those conversations is the importance of our student-athletes' success both on and off the field.

"With the support of President (Eric) Barron, Sandy Barbour and the Board of Trustees we've been able to create a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more. This renewed commitment to our student-athletes, community and fans reinforces all the reasons I've been proud to serve as your head football coach for the last eight years and why my commitment to Penn State remains steadfast. Throughout this process I've kept our leadership council, recruits and staff updated on those conversations and I'm excited we've reached an agreement we can finally share with you."