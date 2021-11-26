The Cincinnati Bearcats make the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings, behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. (3:33)

The final weekend of the college football regular season has some huge matchups with playoff implications and all the rivalries.

No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State will write another chapter in their historic rivalry Saturday afternoon at The Big House; No. 3 Alabama and Auburn face off in the Iron Bowl; and state bragging rights are on the line between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State.

Those teams will have more traditional uniforms, but that doesn't mean the holiday weekend is without its fair share of fashion statements. USF and UCF unveiled exceptional combinations for their matchup; a couple of teams activated dark mode; and others revealed sensational selections.

Here are some of the most fashionable looks across the college gridiron in Week 13:

Top-four threads

After cracking the College Football Playoff top four, No. 4 Cincinnati brings out a multicolored combination for its regular-season finale against East Carolina.

Going green

No. 11 Oregon kept things simple, but details like the yellow wings on the helmet and prints on the shoulder pads still make the fit look sleek.

Back to the basics.@OregonFootball uniform combination for the final game of the regular season. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WFYP25XqwH — GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 25, 2021

Slime time

The Bulls of USF will don their "Slime Time" uniforms that honor 25 years of Bulls football, with each player's name from that inaugural 1997 team squad on the center helmet stripe.

Check out the details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Oy6fohULya — USF Football (@USFFootball) November 22, 2021

All-black everything

The UCF Knights have been a consistent member of our list this season, and they unveil an eighth new helmet look for the final regular-season game. They will wear black lids for the first time this season, featuring their updated "Knighthead" logo, which the school revealed last week, in gold.

Memphis also opted for a blackout uniform for its final contest, with blue providing a splash of vibrancy.

Royal Oreo

Then No. 13 BYU Cougars had a rotating wardrobe this season, wearing 12 different combinations in as many games for the first time in program history, per SI.com. However, BYU director of player experience and equipment operations Billy Nixon says the Cougars saved their best fit for the last, going with the "Royal Oreo" combination against USC.

Who did it better: Icy whites edition

The Cougars opted for an all-white look to end their regular season and add a little foreshadowing leading up to Wazzu's battle with Washington in the reveal video.

Virginia Tech has a triple-white look this week, and it's a successful combination for the Hokies. They are 18-8 in all-white since 1987 and won both of their earlier contests this season when wearing this selection, according to the school's website.

Which school gets your vote for the better all-white fit?

Chrome domes

Western Kentucky has some shiny headgear this Saturday, going with a silver chrome finish for its game against Marshall.