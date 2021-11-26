The final weekend of the college football regular season has some huge matchups with playoff implications and all the rivalries.
No. 5 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State will write another chapter in their historic rivalry Saturday afternoon at The Big House; No. 3 Alabama and Auburn face off in the Iron Bowl; and state bragging rights are on the line between No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 7 Oklahoma State.
Those teams will have more traditional uniforms, but that doesn't mean the holiday weekend is without its fair share of fashion statements. USF and UCF unveiled exceptional combinations for their matchup; a couple of teams activated dark mode; and others revealed sensational selections.
Here are some of the most fashionable looks across the college gridiron in Week 13:
Top-four threads
After cracking the College Football Playoff top four, No. 4 Cincinnati brings out a multicolored combination for its regular-season finale against East Carolina.
𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕗𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕗𝕚𝕥.#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/JfTgOL3xoC— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 24, 2021
Going green
No. 11 Oregon kept things simple, but details like the yellow wings on the helmet and prints on the shoulder pads still make the fit look sleek.
Back to the basics.@OregonFootball uniform combination for the final game of the regular season. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WFYP25XqwH— GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 25, 2021
Slime time
The Bulls of USF will don their "Slime Time" uniforms that honor 25 years of Bulls football, with each player's name from that inaugural 1997 team squad on the center helmet stripe.
Check out the details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Oy6fohULya— USF Football (@USFFootball) November 22, 2021
All-black everything
The UCF Knights have been a consistent member of our list this season, and they unveil an eighth new helmet look for the final regular-season game. They will wear black lids for the first time this season, featuring their updated "Knighthead" logo, which the school revealed last week, in gold.
November 23, 2021
Memphis also opted for a blackout uniform for its final contest, with blue providing a splash of vibrancy.
Dark Mode Activated ⚫🔵 #GoTigersGo pic.twitter.com/zv8QutJcP5— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) November 25, 2021
Royal Oreo
Then No. 13 BYU Cougars had a rotating wardrobe this season, wearing 12 different combinations in as many games for the first time in program history, per SI.com. However, BYU director of player experience and equipment operations Billy Nixon says the Cougars saved their best fit for the last, going with the "Royal Oreo" combination against USC.
Saved one of the best looks for last-ROYAL OREO! #GoCougs #BeatUSC pic.twitter.com/qHLEFX2tbt— Billy Nixon (@byuequipment) November 22, 2021
Who did it better: Icy whites edition
The Cougars opted for an all-white look to end their regular season and add a little foreshadowing leading up to Wazzu's battle with Washington in the reveal video.
⬜️⬜️⬜️#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/7p8oCiaQ2g— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 24, 2021
Virginia Tech has a triple-white look this week, and it's a successful combination for the Hokies. They are 18-8 in all-white since 1987 and won both of their earlier contests this season when wearing this selection, according to the school's website.
⚪️⚪️⚪️ Saturday— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 24, 2021
Which school gets your vote for the better all-white fit?
Chrome domes
Western Kentucky has some shiny headgear this Saturday, going with a silver chrome finish for its game against Marshall.
𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 attire for the 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 trip 💼#GoTops | @WKUEquipment pic.twitter.com/njJ6orKgZw— WKU Football (@WKUFootball) November 24, 2021