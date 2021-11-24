SMU lost four commitments on Wednesday, including ESPN 300 wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who was the highest-ranked commit in the Mustangs' class.

Hudson is the No. 67 prospect in the 2022 class and the No. 7 player at his position. He's a 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit from Garland High School in Garland, Texas, who decommitted from Oklahoma in June to join the SMU class in July.

SMU also lost a commitment from ESPN 300 safety Chace Biddle, the No. 94 recruit and No. 6 safety. Biddle is high school teammates with Hudson and had also been committed since July.

Although Biddle is a defensive standout, Wednesday's news impacted the Mustangs' high-flying offense more. In addition to the two Garland decommitments, SMU also lost a commitment from Savion Red, a three-star wide receiver. Red is a 5-10, 210-pound standout from Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas.

And then from the 2023 class, ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Cordale Russell joined in and backed out of his commitment. Russell is a 6-2, 190-pound prospect from North Mesquite High School in Mesquite, Texas, and is the No. 234-ranked recruit in 2023.

The decommitments come after reports indicated SMU coach Sonny Dykes could be linked to the TCU job opening after Gary Patterson was fired during the season.

SMU no longer has any commitments ranked in the Top 300 and has only nine three-stars remaining in the class. For the 2023 cycle, SMU now has ESPN Jr. 300 wide receiver Jaxson Lavender as its lone commitment.