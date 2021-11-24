New Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire announced his first on-field coaching hire Wednesday, and it's a familiar face for Red Raiders fans.

Sonny Cumbie, currently serving as Texas Tech's interim head coach through the Red Raiders' bowl game, will be retained as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"Sonny Cumbie is one of the top offensive minds in the country, and we are fortunate to have him remain on our staff here at Texas Tech," McGuire said. "Like I said in my opening press conference, I want to build a staff here that will deeply invest in our players. That's who Sonny Cumbie is to his core, and that's been evident in the play of this team the past three weeks."

A Tech alum, Cumbie walked on as a quarterback in 2000, earning a scholarship and serving as the starter his senior season in 2004, when he led the nation in passing with 4,738 yards. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Mike Leach in Lubbock, was retained by Tommy Tuberville and promoted to inside receivers coach, and then was promoted to co-offensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury.

He then served as Gary Patterson's co-offensive coordinator at TCU from 2014 to 2017 alongside Doug Meacham, then took over sole playcalling duties from 2017 to 2020.

Cumbie was hired by Matt Wells before the 2021 season to try to restore the Red Raiders' offensive production to previous heights. After Wells' firing on Oct. 25, Cumbie helped Texas Tech become bowl eligible by steering the team to a 41-38 win over Iowa State on Nov. 13.

"It's no secret how much I love this place and this program, and I am looking forward to working closely with Coach McGuire on making this program successful year in and year out," Cumbie said.