USC lost a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback Devin Brown on Wednesday.

Brown is the No. 99 ranked prospect in the 2022 class, the No. 4 pocket-passer overall, and a 6-foot-3, 190-pound signal caller from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He committed to USC in September, 2020, and initially remained committed to the Trojans after head coach Clay Helton was fired.

Other programs showed interest, however, and Brown took a visit to Texas after receiving a scholarship offer from the Longhorns staff, he got an offer from Notre Dame and also took a visit to Ohio State this past weekend.

The interest from other schools and with no resolution at the head coach position for USC with three weeks until the early signing period and Brown is now back on the market.

He recently broke the state of Utah's single-season passing record, throwing for 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns this season for his team.

With his decommitment, Brown is the only ESPN 300 quarterback left uncommitted. It leaves USC with only eight total commitments in a class that was ranked No. 36 nationally.