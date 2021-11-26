Running back Tiyon Evans, Tennessee's leading rusher, announced on his Instagram page Friday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Evans leads the Volunteers with 525 rushing yards this season and is tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns. He also caught a 47-yard touchdown pass against Florida.

A junior college transfer, Evans has played sparingly since rushing for 119 yards and injuring his ankle in a 45-20 win over South Carolina on Oct. 9. He has not played in Tennessee's past two games against South Alabama and Georgia and will not play Saturday in the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt.

When healthy, Evans was the Volunteers' most productive running back this season. He rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-24 win over Missouri on Oct. 2 but wound up playing in just seven games.