Best signs from College GameDay at Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a colossal top-5 matchup. (2:27)

Rivalry week is here. Week 13 of the college football season is anything but Thanksgiving leftovers. The top game of the day is the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes facing the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines.

This game has huge College Football Playoff implications and College GameDay is there in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

It has been more than 3,600 days since the Wolverines took down their rivals. To do it this year, Michigan's offense will have to figure out a defense that has allowed just 15.4 points per game in the past eight weeks. Oh, and the Buckeyes' offense is probably the best in the country.

The fans in Michigan are ready. Here are the best signs from College GameDay:

The worst kind of people pic.twitter.com/JpnN83u8ur — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 27, 2021