Oregon State reached a new contract with head coach Jonathan Smith that takes him through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.

"I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program," Smith said in the school's release. "The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I'm thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way."

Smith joined the Beavers in 2018 after a four-year stint in Washington as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Chris Petersen.

I am thankful to Oregon State for their belief and commitment to our football program, coaches and staff. We ain't done yet! Go Beavs! — Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) November 26, 2021

In his fourth season at Oregon State, Smith has the Beavers with a 7-4 record this season entering Saturday's rivalry game at Oregon.

Oregon State is bowl eligible for the first time since 2013 and earlier this season, knocked off USC at the Coliseum for the first time since 1960.

"Coach Smith has led the resurgence of our football program in a way that has made all of Beaver Nation proud," Barnes said. "Their steady growth, improvement and success on the field, in the classroom and the community is apparent. A strong foundation has been laid for success and the future of Beaver football is bright due to Coach Smith's leadership.

"We continue to invest in our program to build and sustain success in the Pac-12 and nationally, including assistant coach and staff salaries and our game-changing $153 million Completing Reser Stadium initiative," Barnes added. "We brought Coach Smith home four years ago and I look forward to our continued partnership for years to come."