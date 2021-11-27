The Michigan State football team is dealing with a flu outbreak impacting players on both sides of the ball for Saturday's regular-season finale against Penn State, sources told ESPN.

A source described the situation as "pretty bad," and noted that every recent day has added to the list of players fighting flu symptoms. Offensive and defensive linemen are affected, as well as the quarterback room and some other positions. A source said some players likely will try to play through their symptoms against the Nittany Lions.

The 12th-ranked Spartans are aiming for a 10-2 regular-season record and a potential New Year's Six bowl berth. Penn State had its own flu outbreak last week and had more than 21 players out for a game against Rutgers.

"[Nov. 18], it looked like a hospital ward in there," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said after the Rutgers win. "There was IVs everywhere. Friday was the same way; we didn't have a scholarship quarterback at Friday's practice. We weren't sure what was going to happen."

The Action Network on Friday first reported the flu situation at Michigan State, noting that the Spartans might be without six to eight starters against Penn State.