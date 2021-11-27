UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday that he will enter the transfer portal.

In a post on social media, Gabriel wrote, "After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end. I will be entering the transfer portal to explore other opportunities" before thanking the UCF coaching and support staff and his teammates.

Gabriel broke his collarbone against Louisville in Week 3 and missed the remainder of the season.

The junior threw for over 3,000 yards in each of his first two seasons at UCF. In his career, he has thrown 70 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.