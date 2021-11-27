BOSTON -- No. 21 Wake Forest earned a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game, getting three passing touchdowns and one more on the ground from Sam Hartman to beat Boston College 41-10 on Saturday.

The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will attempt to claim their first league title since 2006 when they face No. 20 Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.

Hartman ran it in from 7 yards out midway through the first quarter and made it 14-0 on a 33-yard pass to A.T. Perry. It was 17-10 late in the second when Brandon Sebastian intercepted Hartman in the end zone, but BC went three-and out and then Wake Forest scored on Hartman's 7-yard pass to Perry just before halftime.

BC (6-6, 2-6) ran off three straight three-and-outs -- along with an interception -- to start the third quarter, then Wake Forest extended its lead with a field goal and a 3-yard run by Christian Turner that made it 34-10.

Hartman completed 20 of 32 passes for 236 yards and ran 11 times for 51 yards. Perry caught four passes for 81 yards and two scores.

Phil Jurkovec was 3-for-11 for 19 yards for one touchdown and two interceptions and led the Eagles with 66 yards rushing.

The Demon Deacons snapped Clemson's streak of six straight Atlantic Division titles. They have appeared in the ACC championship game only once, beating Georgia Tech in 2006.

The ACC championship game is next Saturday in Charlotte.