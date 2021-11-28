The Crimson Tide put together an incredible performance in the fourth quarter and multiple overtimes to push past the Tigers in the Iron Bowl. (2:26)

The final week of the regular season in college football brought snow, senior ceremonies, and rivalries being reborn.

The Michigan Wolverines ended a 10-year winless drought against the Ohio State Buckeyes, beating its arch-nemesis behind a record day from running back Hassan Haskins. The Georgia Bulldogs exerted its dominance once again with a win against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Alabama's four-overtime scare against Auburn brought excitement to Week 13 across the gridiron.

And yes, the internet trolls were there for all the jokes and barbs, especially during rivalry week, where things seem a little more personal.

Here are some of the best trolls from across the college football landscape:

It's not the most elaborate troll job, but this image of Nick Saban postgame was fitting for how close of a call it was for the Crimson Tide against Auburn. It was the first overtime edition of the Iron Bowl in the series' history.

After blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, it appeared that LSU would have its first losing season since 1999. Instead, coach Ed Orgeron was sent off with his final win in Death Valley after Max Johnson connected with Jaray Jenkins for the game-winning touchdown.

Afterwards, the Tigers posted a picture of Jenkins and Damian Lillard that shared the same energy.

10 Called Game pic.twitter.com/tS6TLdb4ri — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2021

This season's edition of Bedlam certainly lived up to the rivalry's name. Heading into the game Oklahoma had won their last six meetings, but Oklahoma State came out on top this time around.

The Cowboys weren't shy about reminding the Sooners that the trophy will head back to Stillwater.

The chaos of the 2021 college football season continued with another unranked team taking down a ranked foe. This time around Minnesota chopped down Wisconsin and claimed ownership of the rivalry's traveling trophy: Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The Minnesota Vikings, who defeated the Green Bay Packers last week, also chimed in to support their hometown team.

The Terrapins are bowl game-bound for the first time since 2016 after a dominant win against Rutgers. To celebrate, Maryland's social media team got creative to celebrate the end of a drought and beating their rivals.

LETS BOOOOOOWL MARYLAND 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nvojeg2Ai5 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 27, 2021

The Rebels handled their business on Thanksgiving, defeating the Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. However, they were still in the winning (and trolling) spirit Saturday, reliving their wins against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Just trying to make Ron Swanson proud 🥓 🍳 pic.twitter.com/SYHnCNgLlP — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 27, 2021

Things were looking bleak for the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes Friday, who were down 21-6 to the unranked Nebraska Cornhuskers in the third before rallying back to win. After a comeback like that, the Hawkeye's use of a meme featuring WWE legend The Undertaker on Saturday was spot-on for accuracy and trolling.

The 2021 Bayou Classic went out with a bang as Grambling State kicker Garrett Urban hit a 25-yard go-ahead field goal to beat Southern.

Urban's game-winner came after Southern called three consecutive timeouts as an attempt to ice the kicker.

Grambling snapped a three-game losing streak to their longtime foe, and their celebration spilled over to the social world.

WHAT!!!! Take a look at this... Nothing like beating your rivals! Better yet, beating your rivals when people say... Grambling State is only coming to have a good time! #GramFam #ThisIsTheG pic.twitter.com/NkFNw1Jdty — GSU_Tigers (@GSU_TIGERS) November 28, 2021

The Cougars won in blowout fashion, ending their season on an impressive win streak. For those who weren't paying attention, Houston's social media team has you covered with how many consecutive wins they've earned.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines wrote another chapter in their storied rivalry Saturday, but Ohio State took part in its yearly preparation for The Game early. No letter "M's" were seen on campus for the entire week leading up to the contest.

When it was game time, Michigan pummeled Ohio State, piling up over 200 yards on the ground en route to head coach Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes.

The State Police of Michigan didn't miss their chance to get a dig on traveling Ohio State fans. They took to Twitter for traffic advice postgame -- and to throw more shade as the Buckeyes' regular season ends.

Those leaving Ann Arbor, please drive and celebrate safely. If you happen to be heading to the state down south, you can really take your time, your season is over. #DriveMichiganSafely pic.twitter.com/qGM03Kt9jv — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 27, 2021

Taylor Lewan, a former Wolverine and current Tennessee Titans player, also took part in the trolling, offering a donation to his alma mater in the name of his head coach Mike Vrabel -- a Buckeye alumnus.