Washington State is set to make Jake Dickert its permanent head coach, sources told ESPN.

Dickert's promotion is likely to be finalized soon, with sources saying he was offered the position Saturday night.

Dickert, in his second season as WSU's defensive coordinator, was elevated to acting head coach Oct. 18 after the school fired Nick Rolovich for not complying with the state's vaccine mandate. Rolovich, in his second season at Washington State, and four other assistants, refused to comply with the deadline for vaccines set by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Since taking over as acting coach, Dickert has guided Washington State to a 3-2 record, capped by the school's most lopsided Apple Cup victory ever, a 40-13 triumph over Washington on Friday night in Seattle.

Dickert, 38, came to Washington State after three years at Wyoming, including one as defensive coordinator. A Wisconsin native and former Wisconsin-Stevens Point wide receiver, Dickert had never been a head coach before replacing Rolovich and only started coaching in the FBS in 2017. On3 first reported Washington State's expected hire of Dickert.