Arizona State coach Herm Edwards will return in 2022, despite speculation about his status with an ongoing NCAA investigation.

After Saturday's win over Arizona, athletic director Ray Anderson informed the team that Edwards will be back for a fifth season. Arizona State finished the regular season at 8-4, and Edwards is 25-17 at the school.

The NCAA this spring began investigating Arizona State for possible recruiting violations after the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. Arizona State placed three assistants -- Adam Breneman, Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins -- on administrative leave this summer.

Sources told ESPN that part of the NCAA's investigation involves Arizona State hosting prospects during the recruiting dead period, which lasted from March 2020 to June 1, 2021. FBS programs were prohibited from having recruits on campus during the dead period. Several sources in the Pac-12 told ESPN that ASU also faces allegations about recruiting practices that occurred when the dead period ended, including possible improper contact with prospects at an off-campus recruiting camp in June.

"I'm going to be the coach," Edwards said after Saturday's 38-15 win over Arizona. "There's an elevator near the stairs I take and I told myself the day I don't have the energy to take those stairs, I won't coach anymore. I'll be taking the stairs tonight."

Edwards, 67, is signed through the 2024 season.