Ed Orgeron has coached his last game for LSU.

After the Tigers upset No. 15 Texas A&M 27-24 and won their sixth game of the season Saturday, Orgeron announced that he will not coach in LSU's upcoming bowl game. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will act as the interim coach for the game.

In October, LSU and Orgeron announced that they had reached a separation agreement and he would not be returning as the Tigers head coach next season. He also said at the time that he would coach the bowl game should the team reach six wins.

This isn't the first time Orgeron has been in such a position and opted against coaching a bowl game. As an interim coach for USC in 2013, Orgeron decided to resign and not coach in the Trojans' bowl game once he found out he was not going to get the permanent head coaching position.

Orgeron's unraveling in Baton Rouge has been swift. It was just two seasons ago that he helmed LSU's undefeated championship season in 2019. Since then, he has gone 11-11 over his last two seasons at LSU. He has also been accused of improperly handling allegations of sexual misconduct by a player twice in the last year.

As was reported at the time of the announced separation, Orgeron is set to receive his full $17 million buyout. Orgeron also said in October that he does not plan to coach in 2022.

"I want to take a little time off. I'm 60 years old, I've coached for 37 years," he said in the news conference. "I think I'm going to have enough money to buy me a hamburger, and every once in a while maybe a double meat cheeseburger. I want to take a little time off to find out what direction I want to be in. Today I think I'm not going to coach, but that might be different a month from now. But right now I want to take a little time off and spend it with my kids."

LSU, meanwhile, has been connected to various coaches, including Jimbo Fisher, who Orgeron beat on Saturday, and who has vehemently denied that he's leaving A&M for any job this offseason.

"Whoever the new coach is, I wish him all the luck in the world," Orgeron said Saturday. "I'll always be an LSU fan."