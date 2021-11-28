Less than 24 hours after losing to Purdue and finishing the regular season in last place in the Big Ten, Indiana announced Sunday that coach Tom Allen has accepted a pay cut to help pay for the firing of offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.

The Hoosiers, who went 6-1 during the regular season last year, finished just 2-10 this season, which concluded with Saturday's 44-7 loss to the Boilermakers.

The offense, which ranked fourth in the conference in points per game last season (28.9), fell all the way to 13th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten this season at 18.2 points per game.

Sheridan, who was in his second season as offensive coordinator, previously coached tight ends in 2019 and the quarterbacks in 2017 and 2018.

According to the school, Allen agreed to a $200,000 pay cut for the next three seasons in order to accommodate the change at coordinator.

Allen signed a new seven-year contract in March that runs through 2027 and increased his annual salary to $4.9 million.

"I want to thank Nick for his work and commitment to our football program," Allen said in a statement released by the school. "He is a good football coach and a man of tremendous character, but we are in the need of a reset on the offensive side of the ball. We will begin our search for Nick's replacement immediately."