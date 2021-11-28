Following a lopsided loss to rival Georgia on Saturday and a disappointing 3-9 season, Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins has shaken up his staff.

A source told ESPN that offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, co-defensive coordinator Nathan Burton and cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich have all been fired.

The moves were first reported by Yahoo.

Collins has faced increased pressure this season. The former Temple coach took over the program in 2019, shifting from the triple option to a more standard spread offense, and has struggled to find success.

In three seasons, Tech hasn't finished above .500 and has an overall record of 9-25.

This season, the Yellow Jackets fielded the second-worst offense in the ACC in terms of points per game (24.0)

The defense gave up the most passing yards per attempt in the conference with 9.78.