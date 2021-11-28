Alabama leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. is dealing with a lower-body injury that could threaten his availability for Saturday's SEC championship game against Georgia.

Robinson left this past Saturday's win against Auburn and did not return. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said he's dealing with a "lower-body pulled muscle."

"We'll kind of see how he progresses through the course of the week and see where he's at," Saban said.

A fifth-year senior, Robinson has rushed for 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Alabama entered this past weekend with only two scholarship running backs: Robinson and Trey Sanders.

Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams, who were part of the running back rotation early in the year, have been sidelined by injuries and are not expected to play.

Sanders ran for 23 yards on 10 carries against Auburn, bringing his season totals to 221 rushing yards and two touchdowns.