Syracuse cuts into Pittsburgh's lead with on Courtney Jackson's second touchdown reception. (0:28)

Jackson reels in his 2nd TD for Syracuse (0:28)

Syracuse football coach Dino Babers will return next season, athletic director John Wildhack announced Monday.

The Orange finished 5-7 in 2021, their third straight losing season, but showed significant progress over their 1-10 campaign in 2020.

Babers has already shaken up his staff, announcing Sunday that offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, tight ends/inside receivers coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds would not return.

"We're disappointed with how this season ended," Wildhack said at a news conference in Syracuse. "Our work on the 2022 season began yesterday. We will work on our deficiencies aggressively."

Babers has only one winning season at Syracuse, going 10-3 in 2018.