        <
        >

          Syracuse football coach Dino Babers to return next season

          play
          Jackson reels in his 2nd TD for Syracuse (0:28)

          Syracuse cuts into Pittsburgh's lead with on Courtney Jackson's second touchdown reception. (0:28)

          10:40 AM ET
          • Andrea AdelsonESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • ACC reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2010.
            • Graduate of the University of Florida.
            Follow on Twitter

          Syracuse football coach Dino Babers will return next season, athletic director John Wildhack announced Monday.

          The Orange finished 5-7 in 2021, their third straight losing season, but showed significant progress over their 1-10 campaign in 2020.

          Babers has already shaken up his staff, announcing Sunday that offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, tight ends/inside receivers coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds would not return.

          "We're disappointed with how this season ended," Wildhack said at a news conference in Syracuse. "Our work on the 2022 season began yesterday. We will work on our deficiencies aggressively."

          Babers has only one winning season at Syracuse, going 10-3 in 2018.