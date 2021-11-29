Deion Sanders was named SWAC Coach of the Year on Monday.

The pro and college football Hall of Fame player turned coach led Jackson State to a 10-1 regular season and the program's first SWAC East Division title in eight seasons.

The Tigers will host Prairie View A&M for the conference championship Saturday.

Sanders had never coached at the college level before taking over at Jackson State in 2020. The Tigers went 4-3 during a pandemic shortened season last year.

In Year 2 of Sanders' tenure, Jackson State went undefeated in eight conference games. Its only loss was a five-point defeat on the road at Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 18.

Sanders has missed multiple games this season recovering from foot surgery.

Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, took home SWAC Freshman of the Year honors as well.

A finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice award, Shedeur has thrown for 2,971 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's completed 68.7% of his passes and rushed for three scores.