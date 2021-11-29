TCU running back Zach Evans, a former five-star recruit, is planning to enter the transfer portal, a source told ESPN.

Evans was the No. 16 recruit in the 2020 class as a 6-foot, 200-pound back out of North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. His recruitment went back and forth, with interest from Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and others before Evans landed at TCU.

He ran for 415 yards and four touchdowns his freshman season and has 648 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

With Gary Patterson leaving TCU and reports that Sonny Dykes will be the next coach, Evans has decided to play elsewhere for the remainder of his career.