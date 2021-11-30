Jim Harbaugh will donate any bonus money earned from his contract this season to University of Michigan athletic department employees who had their pay reduced due to COVID-19 issues.

Harbaugh said on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show that he and his wife, Sarah, would give the money back no matter the amount in order for it to be distributed within the department.

The Michigan athletic department implemented salary reductions of 5-10% for most of its employees in 2020 to help offset revenue loss from the pandemic as well as salary freezes.

The way Harbaugh's contract is constructed, he has the ability to earn bonuses up to $3.475 million. That includes $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East, which the Wolverines did on Saturday by beating rival Ohio State.

Harbaugh would trigger $1 million if Michigan wins the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday against Iowa, and another $500,000 if it makes the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Any employee who took a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction over the past 18 months and is currently employed by the university will have the opportunity to receive some of the bonus money.