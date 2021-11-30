Five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart committed to Texas A&M on Monday, giving the Aggies two five-star commitments in the 2022 class.

Stewart is the No. 12 ranked recruit overall and the No. 2 receiver in the class. He's a 6-foot, 175-pound prospect from Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas, and he chose the Aggies over offers from Texas, LSU, Alabama, Florida and others.

He's the third-best recruit in the state of Texas, and so far the Aggies have landed 10 of the ESPN 300 in-state prospects, including the No. 1 pocket-passing quarterback, Conner Weigman. Jimbo Fisher and his staff were also able to get a commitment from the No. 1 recruit overall in the class with defensive tackle Walter Nolen out of Powell, Tennessee.

Overall, Texas A&M now has 13 total ESPN 300 commitments, six of which are ranked in the top-50. Prior to this commitment, Texas A&M had the No. 6 class, but will move up with Stewart on board.

The staff has a chance to make a big move up the rankings in the early signing period on December 15, as well. ESPN 300 prospects Harold Perkins, Denver Harris, Shemar Stewart, Enai White and a handful of other top recruits are still listing the Aggies in their top groups.

If Fisher and his staff can gain commitments from some of their top remaining targets, Texas A&M could have a shot at the No. 1 class.