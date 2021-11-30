Virginia Tech is zeroing in on Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as its next head football coach, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Pry, 51, would replace former Hokies coach Justin Fuente, who was out as Hokies coach as of Nov. 16 after his teams went 43-31 in six seasons. The sources told ESPN that a deal is in the works but isn't done yet.

Pry, who has worked the past six seasons as the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator, has helped produce top-25 units in total defense in eight of his past 12 seasons, including four at Penn State, three at Vanderbilt and one at Georgia Southern. The Nittany Lions rank seventh in scoring defense this season, allowing 16.8 points per game.

ESPN reported last week that the Hokies were focused on Pry after two candidates -- Wake Forest's Dave Clawson and Louisiana's Billy Napier -- declined interest in the job. Clawson signed a contract extension with the Demon Deacons, and Napier accepted the head-coaching position at Florida.

Pry, a native of Altoona, Pennsylvania, has worked under James Franklin at Penn State and at Vanderbilt and is in his 30th year in coaching. Early in his career, Pry was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech in the mid-1990s.

The Hokies finished 6-6 after beating rival Virginia 29-24 on the road last week. Defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim coach in the bowl game.