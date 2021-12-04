David Pollack and Sam Acho discuss whether Alabama can upset Georgia in the SEC championship game. (1:45)

What Pollack thinks Bama needs to do to beat Georgia (1:45)

It's champ week! Meaning it's the last week of the college football season, which seriously flew by fast. Now, there were a bunch of surprising coaching moves earlier this week, starting with Lincoln Riley going to USC, Brian Kelly going to LSU and Notre Dame announcing Marcus Freeman as Kelly's replacement at Notre Dame. But we still have some games to watch, because aside from Georgia, there are some spots up for grabs in the College Football Playoff, so let's get to it.

Game of the moment -- Big 12 championship: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor (noon ET, ABC/ESPN App)

Ten years, two weeks and one day ago, Quinn Sharp's kick sailed wide right. I guess. I've never been completely convinced of that, but that's what the officials ruled. It was as close as it could possibly be.

After watching a 24-7 lead over Iowa State disappear on a Friday night in Ames in 2011, Oklahoma State, ranked second and unbeaten, had a chance to take the lead back with a minute left in regulation, but Sharp's 37-yard field goal attempt failed, and the immortal Jeff Woody scored in the second overtime to vanquish the Pokes. They would fall just short of the top two in the final BCS rankings. That had a positive effect on college football as a whole -- the resulting Alabama-LSU rematch in the national title game was so poorly received that decision-makers finally agreed to adopt a four-team playoff after decades of hemming and hawing -- but the best OSU team ever never got a shot at a championship. Read more from Bill Connelly's champ week preview (ESPN+).

For a complete breakdown on the implications of every championship game on the playoff race, check this out.

Full schedule: All teams | Top 25

Champ week highlights

Matt Jones has some serious hops!

Baylor intercepts Spencer Sanders for the second time in the first quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/PgL1exrTmN — ESPN (@espn) December 4, 2021

Let's call it a day and crown the dog the winner, all right?

GameDay antics

Future GameDay guests, take notes.

And Lee Corso's pick is ...

"Zac, how'd you like that song?"



Corso trolled @zacbrownband with "Sweet Home Alabama" and picked the Tide to win the SEC title game 👀 pic.twitter.com/vM6e3bsonR — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 4, 2021

For all the best signs, check this out.

Newly crowned champs

Utah won its first Pac-12 championship after handily beating Oregon.

Utah beat Oregon by a combined score of 76-17 this year 😳 pic.twitter.com/Va7rSfeA2O — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 4, 2021

MEEP MEEP. From Bottom 10 misery to champs, UTSA did it.

MEEP MEEP ‼️



12-1 @UTSAFTBL wins its first Conference USA championship! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/CCERQVkzOW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2021

Scene in the stands

Deion Sanders wants to see a full house for the SWAC title game, and he doesn't even care who you might root for.

Coach Prime on Saturday's SWAC title game vs Prairie View:



"This is Mississippi vs. Texas. If you can't get up for that, something's wrong with chu. C-H-U." pic.twitter.com/GNpPc1OI1l — Khari Thompson (@_KhariThompson) December 2, 2021

Introducing your new head coach

Marcus Freeman already has won over his players it looks like.

And, well. Brian Kelly has taken to the South quite fast.

taking the Elle ... anyone posing as a Southern grifter. Lol damn. Thx @ryanmcgee for cameo! pic.twitter.com/RIw55R2jZo — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) December 4, 2021

Best of luck to Grace.

Brian Kelly's daughter Grace on Tik Tok. pic.twitter.com/RlbXwgo1QX — Ben Coil (@CometCoil) December 4, 2021

Latest threads

Lane Kiffin has added some Air Diors to his sneaker collection, and yeah, we're a little bit jealous.

We like anything shiny and eye-catching, and that's exactly what these cleats are that Oregon wore in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night.

Ahead of our time. @OregonFootball will be rocking the Oregon Galaxy Vaporposite at the Pac-12 Championship. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/aHVpMeL8OJ — GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 30, 2021

For all the best uniforms of the week, check this out.

Feel-good moments of the week

Utah had a moment of loudness rather than silence to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.

Just a taste of the moment of loudness here pic.twitter.com/BYW6h46NWq — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) December 4, 2021

Nothing better than this: RC Slocum ringing the bell.