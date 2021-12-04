        <
          College football today - Championship week updates, highlights, biggest moments and more

          What Pollack thinks Bama needs to do to beat Georgia (1:45)

          David Pollack and Sam Acho discuss whether Alabama can upset Georgia in the SEC championship game. (1:45)

          12:57 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          It's champ week! Meaning it's the last week of the college football season, which seriously flew by fast. Now, there were a bunch of surprising coaching moves earlier this week, starting with Lincoln Riley going to USC, Brian Kelly going to LSU and Notre Dame announcing Marcus Freeman as Kelly's replacement at Notre Dame. But we still have some games to watch, because aside from Georgia, there are some spots up for grabs in the College Football Playoff, so let's get to it.

          Game of the moment -- Big 12 championship: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor (noon ET, ABC/ESPN App)

          Ten years, two weeks and one day ago, Quinn Sharp's kick sailed wide right. I guess. I've never been completely convinced of that, but that's what the officials ruled. It was as close as it could possibly be.

          After watching a 24-7 lead over Iowa State disappear on a Friday night in Ames in 2011, Oklahoma State, ranked second and unbeaten, had a chance to take the lead back with a minute left in regulation, but Sharp's 37-yard field goal attempt failed, and the immortal Jeff Woody scored in the second overtime to vanquish the Pokes. They would fall just short of the top two in the final BCS rankings. That had a positive effect on college football as a whole -- the resulting Alabama-LSU rematch in the national title game was so poorly received that decision-makers finally agreed to adopt a four-team playoff after decades of hemming and hawing -- but the best OSU team ever never got a shot at a championship. Read more from Bill Connelly's champ week preview (ESPN+).

          Champ week highlights

          Matt Jones has some serious hops!

          Let's call it a day and crown the dog the winner, all right?

          GameDay antics

          Future GameDay guests, take notes.

          And Lee Corso's pick is ...

          Newly crowned champs

          Utah won its first Pac-12 championship after handily beating Oregon.

          MEEP MEEP. From Bottom 10 misery to champs, UTSA did it.

          Scene in the stands

          Deion Sanders wants to see a full house for the SWAC title game, and he doesn't even care who you might root for.

          Introducing your new head coach

          Marcus Freeman already has won over his players it looks like.

          And, well. Brian Kelly has taken to the South quite fast.

          Best of luck to Grace.

          Latest threads

          Lane Kiffin has added some Air Diors to his sneaker collection, and yeah, we're a little bit jealous.

          We like anything shiny and eye-catching, and that's exactly what these cleats are that Oregon wore in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night.

          Feel-good moments of the week

          Utah had a moment of loudness rather than silence to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.

          Nothing better than this: RC Slocum ringing the bell.