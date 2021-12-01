Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease and tight end Austin Stogner have entered the football transfer portal.

The moves come less than a week after coach Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to take the head-coaching job at USC. The Sooners have now had five players enter the portal.

Wease was the No. 3 receiver coming out of high school in the class of 2019 and had 530 yards and four touchdowns last season. He has not played in the 2021 season because of injury.

Stogner was the No. 3 tight end in the 2019 class and had three touchdowns this season.

Receiver Jadon Haselwood, who announced his intent to transfer earlier this week, entered the portal Wednesday. The redshirt sophomore led the team in touchdown receptions this season with six and had 399 receiving yards on 39 catches. He was a five-star recruit out of Georgia, in that same 2019 class, who decommitted from Georgia before signing with Oklahoma.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal Monday, and receiver Marcellus Crutchfield, son of former Oklahoma defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, is also in the portal.