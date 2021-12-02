Ohio State added an ESPN 300 quarterback to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, when Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Brown is the No. 99 prospect overall and a 6-foot-3, 190-pound recruit from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. He had originally been committed to USC, but decommitted on Nov. 24, as the Trojans were still without a head coach at the time.

Brown received interest from Ohio State, Texas and Notre Dame among others and chose the Buckeyes.

He is the last ESPN 300 quarterback to make a commitment in the class and now gives Ohio State 11 ESPN 300 commitments in the class. Prior to this commitment, the Buckeyes held the No. 8 class overall.