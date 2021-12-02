Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will remain at the school through the upcoming coaching transition, he announced to the team Wednesday night.

Rees, a former Fighting Irish quarterback who joined the staff in 2017 as quarterbacks coach, had an opportunity to join former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly at LSU, according to sources. But after speaking Wednesday with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, Rees will remain with his alma mater and receive an enhanced contract.

Rees, 29, is completing his second season at Notre Dame. He previously served as an assistant with the San Diego Chargers in 2016.

Notre Dame also is trying to retain defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who also is a primary candidate for the team's head-coaching position, according to sources. Freeman, 35, has strong support among players and others to land the head-coaching position. Kelly, who hired Freeman from Cincinnati after the 2020 season, is targeting him for LSU's defensive coordinator role, sources said.

Fighting Irish director of sports performance Matt Balis on Tuesday informed players he will remain with Notre Dame in 2022.