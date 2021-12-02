Nebraska record-setting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a three-time captain, entered the NCAA's football transfer portal Thursday.

Martinez, who is listed as a graduate transfer in the portal, has made 38 starts for the Huskers over his four-year career, including the first 11 games this year before a shoulder injury sidelined him for last week's finale against Iowa. He underwent surgery Nov. 24.

"I don't think that decision will take too long," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Nov. 24 when asked about Martinez's future plans. "I want what's best for the program and definitely want what's best for Adrian."

Martinez served as a captain in each of the past three seasons, and he holds Nebraska career records for total offense (10,792), completions (670) and 250-yard passing games (16). He also holds single-season records for completion percentage (71.5 in 2020) and games with 300 or more yards of total offense (7 in 2018).

"The University of Nebraska will always be a place I can call home," Martinez wrote on Twitter. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the N for 4 years. ... I will always be a Nebraska Cornhusker at heart and a proud Alum."

Martinez, initially a Tennessee recruit, became the first major addition for Nebraska coach Scott Frost after he accepted the job at his alma mater in 2017. He set several freshman records in 2018 but lost his starting job for stretches in 2020.

Frost fired all but one offensive assistant last month, including quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, who had worked directly with Martinez.