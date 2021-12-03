Michigan will wear a special patch in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday to honor the victims in the Oxford High School shooting that took place this week.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday when a 15-year-old student at Oxford High School shot and killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

To pay tribute to those victims and the local community, Michigan will wear a patch in the shape of a "Block O" to represent Oxford and will feature the initials "TM" and the number 42 with four blue hearts below it.

We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong pic.twitter.com/H7IoGtU7MI — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2021

The "TM 42" pays tribute to Tate Myre, a sophomore football player at Oxford who was one of the four students who were killed. The other three victims being honored through the four hearts on the patch are Hana St. Juliana, a basketball and volleyball player; Madisyn Baldwin, an aspiring artist; and Justin Shilling, a member of the bowling and golf team.

In the announcement, Michigan said, "We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong."