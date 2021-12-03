Troy has hired Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall as its next head football coach, the school announced Thursday night.

Sumrall, 39, has spent the past three seasons on Kentucky's staff, and added the co-defensive coordinator title in 2021. He coached at Troy from 2015 to 2018, working with the linebackers and serving as special teams coordinator. Sumrall, who was assistant head coach under Neal Brown, helped Troy to a team-record 11 wins in 2017 and three bowl victories.

"Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family," Sumrall said. "I am humbled and extremely grateful to [chancellor] Dr. Hawkins, [athletic director] Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can't wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level."

Sumrall replaces Chip Lindsey, who was fired Nov. 21 after going 15-19 at the school and 5-6 this season.

A Huntsville, Alabama, native who played linebacker at Kentucky, Sumrall has also coached at Ole Miss, Tulane and the University of San Diego. Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly also were among those considered for Troy's coaching vacancy, according to sources.