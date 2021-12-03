Notre Dame has named defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman it's next head football coach, the school announced Friday morning.

Freeman, 35, will be introduced on Monday during a 2 p.m. ET news conference and will coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game.

Freeman was in his first season in charge of Notre Dame's defense. He replaces Brian Kelly, who left Notre Dame to become LSU's coach earlier this week.

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football," said Freeman in a statement. "I am eternally grateful to both Father Jenkins and (athletic director) Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

Freeman played linebacker at Ohio State and was an assistant with Kent State and Purdue before joining Luke Fickell's staff at Cincinnati as defensive coordinator.

Freeman met with Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick on Wednesday, according to sources.

"Marcus' ability to connect with people, his fit at Notre Dame and the way he coaches young men set him apart as we went through our search process," said Swarbrick in a statement. "I can't wait to see how the culture created by these remarkable student-athletes continues to grow under the tutelage of Marcus and his staff."

Swarbrick also met with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who announced to the team that he would remain for the 2022 season Wednesday night.

In his first season with the Irish, Freeman led a transformation on the defensive side of the ball. The Irish rank sixth nationally in interceptions (15) and defensive touchdowns (4), seventh in total sacks (40.0), 11th in turnovers gained (23) and scoring defense (18.2).

The 40 team sacks is one shy of the program record of 41 set during the 1996 season.