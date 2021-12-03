CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the program after entering the transfer portal, the school announced Friday.

Ladson, a 6-foot-3 junior from Miami, started the first four games but did not play the final seven games of the season and eventually had season-ending groin surgery.

His best season was in 2020, when he had 18 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, in three seasons, Ladson had 31 catches for 440 yards and nine touchdowns.

Phommachanh was the backup to starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei this season, playing in six games. The 6-foot-3 sophomore from Bridgeport, Connecticut, finished the year completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.