Oregon has offered football coach Mario Cristobal a contract extension in hopes of keeping him in Eugene, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

There is increasing chatter that Cristobal would be the main target at Miami if the Hurricanes fire Manny Diaz. Cristobal, a Miami native, played and coached at Miami. As a player, he won two national championships with the Hurricanes under Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson.

Sources told ESPN that this latest extension was "aggressive" and would be in the range of some of the other deals struck during this hiring cycle.

In his fourth season at Oregon, Cristobal has already received extensions two of the past three seasons. Last December, Cristobal received a new six-year, $27.3 million deal taking him through the 2025 season. Counting incentives, including a Pac-12 championship, he could earn more than $5.5 million this season.

Oregon faces Utah on Friday night in the Pac-12 championship game.

Cristobal would owe Oregon a $9 million buyout if he leaves for another school before Jan. 14.

The Oregonian first reported that Cristobal had a contract extension offer in front of him.