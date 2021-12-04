For the third time, Lincoln Riley has flipped an Oklahoma commit to USC.

ESPN Junior 300 wide receiver Makai Lemon, who had been committed to the Sooners since August, announced Friday that he has committed to the Trojans.

Lemon, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, California, is the No. 22 recruit overall in the 2023 class and the No. 3 recruit in the state of California.

Lemon's teammate in the 2022 class, ESPN 300 running back Raleek Brown, decommitted from Oklahoma, only to flip to USC on Thursday. Brown is the No. 60 prospect in the 2022 cycle and became the Trojans' highest-ranked commit in that class.

ESPN Jr. 300 quarterback Malachi Nelson also flipped from Oklahoma to USC on Nov. 30. Nelson is the No. 3 recruit in 2023 and the No. 2 quarterback in the class behind Arch Manning.

Since Riley left Oklahoma for USC, the Sooners have had four decommitments in the 2022 class and four in the 2023 cycle.