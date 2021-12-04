ATLANTA -- Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., who suffered a pulled hamstring last week in the Auburn game, plans to play Saturday against Georgia in the SEC championship game, sources told ESPN.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said on Friday that Robinson would be a game-time decision. Robinson warmed up with his Crimson Tide teammates and appeared to be moving well.

Robinson, a redshirt senior, leads Alabama with 1,016 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Robinson suffered his injury in the fourth quarter last Saturday against Auburn and did not return to the game. Sophomore Trey Sanders is Alabama's only other healthy scholarship running back.