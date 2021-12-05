Bryce Young throws three touchdowns and runs for one in big game vs. Georgia's vaunted defense, leading Alabama to the SEC title. (1:18)

With a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line, the SEC championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide lived up to its lofty expectations -- until the second half.

Nick Saban and the Tide pulled off the upset and continued their dominance over the Bulldogs with a 41-24 victory on Saturday. This made it seven straight wins for Bama against Georgia. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way with another Heisman-worthy performance, throwing for 421 yards and scoring four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

HEISMAN MOMENT 🏆



Bryce Young puts up a record 461 yards of total offense against Georgia's Monstar defense! pic.twitter.com/umlkWcQDSm — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2021

This Alabama SEC championship victory will lead to a change atop the College Football Playoff rankings. Are the Tide deserving of the top spot in the postseason bracket after beating the No. 1 team in the country? Where does Georgia fall after a dominating season but one loss on its résumé? The committee will have answers to these questions by Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, plenty of notable stars took to social media to comment on Bama's convincing win.

ROLL DAMN TIDE ‼️‼️‼️ — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) December 5, 2021

THEY CALLED ME CRAZY!! ROLL DAMN TIDE!!!!! LET'S GOOOOO!!! https://t.co/SeZnHu4en9 — Bradley Bozeman (@BSBoze) December 5, 2021

Just hope we get into the playoffs ... hopefully play em again — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 4, 2021

They should've gave Bryce the Heisman on that stage 😂😂

He's Like That🔥💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 5, 2021

Fake undefeateds DO NOT BELONG in College football — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) December 5, 2021

The Tide changed their profile picture on Twitter after the game to reflect their back-to-back SEC titles.

The defeat is a sour end to the Bulldogs' impressive regular season, but the team looks forward to Sunday, when it hopes to make the College Football Playoffs despite the loss.