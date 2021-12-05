With a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line, the SEC championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide lived up to its lofty expectations -- until the second half.
Nick Saban and the Tide pulled off the upset and continued their dominance over the Bulldogs with a 41-24 victory on Saturday. This made it seven straight wins for Bama against Georgia. Quarterback Bryce Young led the way with another Heisman-worthy performance, throwing for 421 yards and scoring four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).
HEISMAN MOMENT 🏆— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2021
Bryce Young puts up a record 461 yards of total offense against Georgia's Monstar defense! pic.twitter.com/umlkWcQDSm
This Alabama SEC championship victory will lead to a change atop the College Football Playoff rankings. Are the Tide deserving of the top spot in the postseason bracket after beating the No. 1 team in the country? Where does Georgia fall after a dominating season but one loss on its résumé? The committee will have answers to these questions by Sunday afternoon.
In the meantime, plenty of notable stars took to social media to comment on Bama's convincing win.
ROLL DAMN TIDE ‼️‼️‼️— Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) December 5, 2021
Wipe They Nose 😂 #RollTide— Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) December 4, 2021
#RollTide pic.twitter.com/oVwhdRGPwm— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 5, 2021
THEY CALLED ME CRAZY!! ROLL DAMN TIDE!!!!! LET'S GOOOOO!!! https://t.co/SeZnHu4en9— Bradley Bozeman (@BSBoze) December 5, 2021
Just hope we get into the playoffs ... hopefully play em again— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) December 4, 2021
December 5, 2021
They should've gave Bryce the Heisman on that stage 😂😂— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 5, 2021
He's Like That🔥💯
Fake undefeateds DO NOT BELONG in College football— Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) December 5, 2021
The Tide changed their profile picture on Twitter after the game to reflect their back-to-back SEC titles.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/fbMpFzbnzB— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 5, 2021
The defeat is a sour end to the Bulldogs' impressive regular season, but the team looks forward to Sunday, when it hopes to make the College Football Playoffs despite the loss.
We've gone final from Atlanta.— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 5, 2021
Bowl information will be announced tomorrow at Noon ET. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/YXYANudK66