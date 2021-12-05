Louisiana promoted co-offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to head football coach on Sunday.

Desormeaux, a former Ragin' Cajuns quarterback who grew up in New Iberia, Louisiana, also coached tight ends under Billy Napier, who left after four seasons to become the head coach at Florida.

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to serve as the next head coach at the University of Louisiana," Desormeaux said in a statement. "I am a Ragin' Cajun through-and-through, so to get this unbelievable opportunity is humbling to say the least."

The Ragin' Cajuns (12-1) beat Appalachian State to win the Sun Belt championship on Saturday.

It was Napier's final game as coach. He is scheduled to be introduced at Florida on Friday afternoon.