Former Oklahoma receiver and top prospect Jadon Haselwood announced Sunday on social media that he has committed to Arkansas.

Haselwood, the No. 1-ranked receiver in the 2019 class, played three seasons for the Sooners.

This season, he finished with 39 catches for 399 yards and six touchdowns.

Haselwood entered the transfer portal last week after Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left for the same position at USC.