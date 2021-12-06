After four seasons at Indiana, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has entered the college transfer portal.

Penix was the Hoosiers' starter for three seasons but has suffered season-ending injuries all four years he was part of the program.

In 2018, his freshman year, Penix was getting reps alongside Peyton Ramsey but suffered an ACL injury against Penn State in the eighth game of the season.

In 2019, Penix started the first six games until he sustained a right sternoclavicular joint injury against Northwestern. In those six games, Penix threw for 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

Penix again played six games in 2020 before an ACL tear ended his season prematurely. He finished with 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

This season, he made it to the fifth game against Penn State when he separated an AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He had 939 yards passing, 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in those five games.

Penix enters the portal only eight days after Indiana fired offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan.