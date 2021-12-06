Kirk Herbstreit, Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway react to Oklahoma's plans to hire Brent Venables as the next head coach. (2:32)

Oklahoma has finalized a deal with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be the Sooners' next football coach, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Venables has been a major part of Clemson's championship run under Dabo Swinney and has a long history at Oklahoma. He was on the Sooners' staff from 1999 to 2011, serving as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011.

While at Clemson, Venables was the Broyles Award winner in 2016 as the top assistant coach in college football. He had turned down multiple head-coaching opportunities in recent years to stay at Clemson.

Venables, whose defenses at Clemson have consistently ranked near the top nationally in most statistical categories, is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football. He received a contract extension prior to this season that took him to $2.5 million annually. That was after turning down the Auburn head-coaching job a few months earlier.

Sources previously told ESPN that if Venables were hired at Oklahoma, ​Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be his top choice as offensive coordinator. Lebby, a semifinalist for the Broyles Award each of the past two seasons, spent four years as a student assistant at Oklahoma after signing to play there before suffering a career-ending injury.

The finalization of Oklahoma's deal with Venables was first reported by The Athletic.